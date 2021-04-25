COVID-19: From Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand, check all states and UTs that will give free vaccine jabs from May 1

New Delhi: After the big announcement by the Centre allowing all above the age of 18 to avail of the COVID-19 vaccine, many states have declared that they will provide the vaccine for free to the people of their state.

This move comes after the Centre decided to allow the states and private hospitals to buy the vaccine on their own, leaving the pricing up to the vaccine manufacturers.

Many officials are pleading with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the pricing of the vaccine and regulate it throughout the nation.

Take a look at which states have announced to provide free vaccines to the people:

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that all people above the age of 18 years will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine free in the state from May 1.

Jammu and Kashmir

A statement from the office of Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said, "It has been decided that Covid-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years will be free of cost in the Union Territory, and the cost of vaccine will be borne by the government of Jammu and Kashmir."

Himachal Pradesh

Following a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost.

Goa

Goa will be procuring 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccine initially, it said in a statement. The state government also announced that all between the age of 18 to 45 will get the vaccine for free.

Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the people of his state.

Chattisgarh

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided for all above the age of 18 in Chattisgarh.

Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Wednesday (April 21) that all above the age of 18 will get the COVID-19 vaccine jab for free.

Jharkhand

"Corona will lose, Jharkhand will win," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said after he announced that the COVID-19 vaccination will be available for free.

Uttar Pradesh

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh on Tuesday informed that Uttar Pradesh will vaccinate the population above 18 years free of cost.

Assam

Assam has placed an order for 10 million vaccines with Bharath Biotech and announced that everyone above the age of 18 will get the vaccine for free.

Sikkim

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that the state government will provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years.

West Bengal

Since the West Bengal Assembly elections are still on, the free vaccine doses will be available from May 5 onwards, CM Mamata Banerjee announced.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Thursday said it will provide free Covid-19 vaccination for all from May 1, when the next phase of inoculation drive covering all above 18 years would start.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh state government announced on Saturday (April 24) that they too will be providing the vaccine free of cost.

Telangana

Telangana will administer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to the entire population in the state irrespective of their age, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced.

Haryana

Everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals in Haryana.

