COVID-19: Good news for Delhiites as Arvind Kejriwal-led govt decides to give free vaccine doses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (April 26, 2021) announced that the Delhi government has decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age.

"Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The announcement comes ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that is scheduled to begin from May 1 and will aim at vaccinating everyone above 18.

"We've seen children below 18 getting infected too. Some died. It's time to think for them too. If these vaccines are safe and effective for them, they should be given these. If not, then I hope new vaccines will be developed soon that will be effective and safe for children," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

"One vaccine producer said that they'll provide vaccines to the state governments at Rs 400/dose and the second producer said that they'll provide at Rs 600/dose. Both of them will keep the price at Rs 150/dose for the Central govt. I hope that the prices remain the same for all," the AAP supremo added.

