COVID-19: Goa to go under complete curfew from today, see what's allowed and what's not

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday (May 7, 2021) announced that the state government will impose a 15-day long curfew, starting from Sunday morning (May 9, 2021). The curfew will remain in force till May 23. The decision comes in the view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant in his announcement also stated that Goa is making carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors arriving from other states.

Additionally, stores selling essential items, including grocery stores will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, he said.

Medical stores will also be functional, and restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

All events, wedding functions, gatherings banned during the curfew period in Goa.

The decision to impose curfew had to be taken as people are disobeying existing restrictions, he told reporters.

"Hardly 25 percent of people have to actually move out of the house. But we have seen people unnecessarily loitering outside," he said.

Here’s list of what is allowed, what's not:

1. Essential services will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm.

2. Medical stores will also be functional.

3. Restaurant kitchens will be allowed to stay open from 7 am to 7 pm.

4. All events, wedding functions, gatherings are banned.

5. Public transport will remain shut.

6. Tourist places like casinos, hotels, pubs will remain closed.

7. The state borders to remain open for essential service transportation.

8. The hospitality sector and medical facilities will remain operational.

9. There is no ban on the operation of banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions etc.

10. Cinema hall, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones within the shopping malls, swimming pools will remain shut during the curfew period.

11. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain shut during the curfew period.

"If someone is seen roaming around on the roads during curfew hours, the police will take action as per penal sections. No one should step out of home unnecessarily. Everyone should cooperate. State-wide curfew is needed to break the chain," the CM added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Goa's recorded over 3,751 new COVID-19 cases to reach 1,16,213 total tally. The recovery count stood at 3,025 during the day.

