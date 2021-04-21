COVID-19: How much oxygen needed for a life? When should one consult a doctor?

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, an acute shortage of oxygen supply has been reported in various parts of the country. However, the experts say that there will be no such crisis if the available oxygen is used judiciously.

Several doctors and experts advised against unnecessary use of oxygen for COVID patients. The question arises – What is the right oxygen level for an individual? At what point should one consult a doctor and get oxygen support?

Dr Jitendra Kumar told Zee News that the answer depends on the age and health of the patient.

“There is no need to worry as long as the oxygen level is 94-85. However, when it falls below 92, it becomes a matter of concern,” said Dr Kumar.

“But it also depends on the patient’s age and health. Someone aged 25 and not suffering from any comorbidity, chances are they will improve gradually,” he added.

He further said that in some cases despite oxygen level being 95, a patient may require additional support.

“Problem occurs when the patient has comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart problem, then these are vulnerable. In such cases, we can advise them to get admitted even if the oxygen level is 95,” he said.

Dr Kumar stressed that Yoga also has proven benefits in helping breathing issues.

Earlier today, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that if a person's oxygen saturation is 93 per cent to 99 per cent, then that person does not need oxygen, and taking it will instead be harmful.

"Many patients have started keeping oxygen cylinders at home and taking it 30 min for 2 hour or 3 hours, this is more harmful and again denying people who need it,” Dr Guleria said.

He added that those individuals who are having an oxygen saturation of 93-94, don’t need to take high flow oxygen to maintain their saturation at 98 or 99, as it is not going to be of any benefit.

Amid high demand for Remdesivir drug, Dr Guleria said that it should not be considered a magic bullet against COVID-19.

