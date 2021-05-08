COVID-19: IAF airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore to West Bengal

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues its efforts towards bringing COVID-19 medical assistance and relief materials to the country. The IAF’s IL-76 aircraft on Friday (May 7, 2021) airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and landed at Panagarh Air base, West Bengal.

As per the official statement, these relief materials from Singapore, landed in West Bengal, are a part of humanitarian assistance to India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

Additionally, an IAF C-17 is also bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers and three pallets of respirators from Israel to Hindon Air base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

This COVID-19 relief assistance is coming in addition to six cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad which C-17s airlifted to Bhubaneswar and three from Chandigarh to Ranchi.

Other Indian Air Force’s C17s are bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers from Hindon to Ranchi, four from Lucknow and Agra to Ranchi, four from Bhopal to Ranchi and Jamnagar and one from Hindon to Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, India recorded over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 7, 2021).

India is facing a deadly second wave of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 2,14,91,598 cases out of which 1,76,12,351 people have recovered, while 2,34,083 have succumbed to the infection. Currently the active cases in the country stands at 36,45,164.

(With agency inputs)

