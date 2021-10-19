COVID-19: India sees lowest one-day rise in 231 days, Kerala continues to be worst hit

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (October 19, 2021) morning informed that India recorded 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest one-day rise in 231 days. The Health Ministry also stated that the country's active caseload has now declined to the lowest in 227 days and currently stands at 1,83,118. Active case count accounts for less than 1% of the total cases and is presently at 0.54%.

The country also recorded 164 coronavirus-related fatalities and with this, the death toll has increased to 4,52,454.

Kerala, however, continues to be the worst hit and reported 6,676 new infections and 60 deaths. The state currently has 83,184 active coronavirus cases and among the 14 districts, Ernakulam saw the highest number of cases with 1,199, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (869) and Kozhikode (761). There are currently 3,02,818 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom, 2,92,736 are in home or institutional quarantine and 10,082 are in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 19,470 people also recovered in the last 24 hours across the country and took the total number of recoveries to 3,34,58,801.

On the other hand, more than 79 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours and India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has now crossed 99 crores.

