COVID-19: India sees lowest one-day rise in 238 days, records 12,428 new cases

Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: India in the last 24 hours recorded 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (October 26, 2021) morning said is the lowest one-day rise in 238 days. With this, the country's active caseload has come down to 1,63,816, the lowest in 241 days. Active cases now account for less than 1% of the total cases and currently stands at 0.48%.

The Health Ministry also informed that there were 356 coronavirus-related deaths and 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, however, continues to stay the worst-affected as the southern state saw 6,664 new infections and 53 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that over 107.22 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, of which, more than 12 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them to be administered.

COVID-19covid-19 indiaCoronavirus
