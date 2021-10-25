हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

When will COVID-19 pandemic end? Here's what the WHO chief says

The world has so far witnessed over 24 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases including 49 lakh deaths. 

When will COVID-19 pandemic end? Here&#039;s what the WHO chief says
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (FILE PHOTO: REUTERS)

New Delhi: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday (October 24, 2021) said that the COVID-19 pandemic 'will end when the world chooses to end it'. During his address at the World Health Summit in Berlin, the WHO Chief said that 'When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?' is one of the questions he is asked most often. 

"The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it. It is in our hands. We have all the tools we need: effective public health tools and effective medical tools. But the world has not used those tools well," Tedros said.

He added that with almost 50 thousand deaths a week, the 'pandemic is far from over'

The WHO chief said that COVID-19 has exposed serious gaps in the global ability to prepare for, prevent, detect and respond rapidly to outbreaks with epidemic and pandemic potential.

"The pandemic has demonstrated beyond doubt that health is not a luxury for the rich, or simply an outcome of development; it’s a fundamental human right, and the basis of social, economic and political stability," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

He stated that no country can end the pandemic in isolation from the rest of the world and that no country can protect the health of its own people without working to protect the health of all people. He also called on G20 countries that have already vaccinated 40 per cent of their population to actively engage in the COVAX mechanism, as well as the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT). 

Meanwhile, as per WHO, there have been over 24 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 49 lakh deaths globally. 

