हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. 

India records 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 14,306  new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,41,89,774 and the total death toll to 4,54,712, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (October 25, 2021). The country also recorded 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Currently, there are a total of 1,67,695 active coronavirus infections in the country. 

The active cases comprise 0.49 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Additionally, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 percent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 percent on Monday, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 102.27 crore.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCOVID-19 deaths
Next
Story

Delhi University special cut off 2021 to be released today on du.ac.in, here’s how to check

Must Watch

PT5M52S

Sabse Bada Mauka: What are the 5 reasons for India's defeat in T20 WC?