India records 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 14,306 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,41,89,774 and the total death toll to 4,54,712, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (October 25, 2021). The country also recorded 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

A decrease of 4,899 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Currently, there are a total of 1,67,695 active coronavirus infections in the country.

COVID-19 | India reports 14,306 new cases, 443 deaths and 18,762 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,67,695 pic.twitter.com/MpHcN5ZLZf — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

The active cases comprise 0.49 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Additionally, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.43 percent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 percent on Monday, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,67,367, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 102.27 crore.

