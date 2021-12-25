हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 1485 new cases, 12 deaths, 2 fresh Omicron infections

The caseload increased to 7,70,190 while the death toll stayed unchanged at 16,368. As many as 280 patients recovered, raising the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538. There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now.

Image credit: IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday (December 25) reported 1485 new COVID-19 cases along with 12 deaths in the state. The state discharged 798 fully recovered patients and the recovery rate of the state stands at 97.68%. State also reported two new Omicron cases from Aurangabad taking the total tally of Omicron cases to 110.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 757 new coronavirus infections, marking a rise in cases for the fifth day in a row, but recorded zero pandemic-related fatalities during the day. 

The city had reported 204 new cases on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday, and 683 cases on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while overall case growth rate between December 18 to 24 was 0.05 per cent.
The caseload doubling period stands at 1,338 days.

As many as 17 buildings have been sealed in the city currently. A building is sealed when more than five cases are found on the premises. 

