Free COVID-19 vaccines to journalists, their families in Uttar Pradesh, decides Yogi Adityanath govt

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government on Tuesday (May 4, 2021) announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to journalists and their families.

The cabinet chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath also decided that a separate vaccination centre will be set for journalists.

The state government also announced to set up COVID-19 vaccination centres inside media houses.

The liquor prices in Uttar Pradesh have now also been increased from Tuesday after the state government decided to impose a 'corona cess'.

According to IANS, the prices of liquor will be increased by Rs 10-40 per bottle.

"The cess of Rs 10 has been imposed on regular-premium category liquor, Rs 20 on the super premiere, Rs 30 on scotch and Rs 40 on liquor imported from abroad," the news agency reported.

The prices of liquor, notably, were earlier increased in April.

Meanwhile, the partial 'corona curfew' in the state has been extended till May 6 morning. The state has also imposed a night curfew that is in place in all 75 districts daily.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states which has been several affected by the second wave of coronavirus in India. It recorded 288 fatalities and 29,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.