COVID-19 medical team attacked during vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh

Bhuria said the medical team had visited the village earlier also and locals were not ready to take the vaccine shots.

Picture credit: PTI

Ujjain: A group of people allegedly attacked a team of health workers when they tried to persuade residents of a village to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday (May 24), police reported.

Two persons were later arrested in this connection, Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Bhuria told the media, according to news agency PTI.

A video of the incident was also shared on social media wherein the medical team members were seen fleeing after the ruckus created by some people at Malikhedi village under Unhel tehsil.

Bhuria said the medical team had visited the village earlier also and locals were not ready to take the vaccine shots.

When the health personnel reached the village again on Monday morning and tried to persuade the locals to get inoculated, some villagers allegedly attacked the husband of a woman panchayat office-bearer, who was part of the medical team, he said.

Two persons were arrested and a case was registered under relevant provisions, the police said, adding that efforts were on to identify others involved in the incident.

