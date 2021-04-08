COVID-19: Now, night curfew in urban areas, MP govt offices to work for five days every week

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh has decided to impose a night curfew in urban areas and will operate the government offices for five days every week.

While the night curfew will come in place from April 8 from 10 PM till 6 AM, the government offices will operate for five days for the next three months, announced Madhya Pradesh CMO.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास में आयोजित हाई लेवल बैठक में लिए गए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय: • #COVID19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रदेश के सभी शासकीय कार्यालय आगामी 3 माह तक सप्ताह में 5 दिन (सोमवार से शुक्रवार), प्रातः 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक खुलेंगे, शनिवार-रविवार को शासकीय कार्यालय बंद रहेंगे। — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 7, 2021

The government has also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts every Sunday till further orders, and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.

The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

मुख्यमंत्री निवास में आयोजित हाई लेवल बैठक में लिए गए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय:

• सम्पूर्ण छिंदवाड़ा जिले में कल 8 अप्रैल की रात 8 बजे से आगामी 7 दिन तक संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन रहेगा।

• शाजापुर शहर में आज रात 8 बजे से अगले 2 दिन का संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन रहेगा।#MPFightsCorona #MaskUpMP — CMO Madhya Pradesh (@CMMadhyaPradesh) April 7, 2021

The state had earlier announced the temporary suspension of bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed 4,043 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took the state's total COVID-19 tally to 3,18,014, of which, 26,059 are active cases.

Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 22,503 fresh COVID-19 cases including 100 fatalities. The state has so far seen 4,086 deaths and 2,87,869 recoveries.