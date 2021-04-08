हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: Now, night curfew in urban areas, MP govt offices to work for five days every week

Madhya Pradesh has also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts every Sunday and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days.  

COVID-19: Now, night curfew in urban areas, MP govt offices to work for five days every week
File Photo

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh has decided to impose a night curfew in urban areas and will operate the government offices for five days every week.

While the night curfew will come in place from April 8 from 10 PM till 6 AM, the government offices will operate for five days for the next three months, announced Madhya Pradesh CMO. 

The government has also announced a lockdown in urban areas of all districts every Sunday till further orders, and a lockdown in the entire Chhindwara district for the next seven days beginning from 8 pm on Thursday.

The decisions were taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state had earlier announced the temporary suspension of bus operations with Chhattisgarh till April 15.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed 4,043 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which took the state's total COVID-19 tally to 3,18,014, of which, 26,059 are active cases. 

Since March 31, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 22,503 fresh COVID-19 cases including 100 fatalities. The state has so far seen 4,086 deaths and 2,87,869 recoveries.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNight curfewlockdownMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTCs polls: Voting underway in 13 districts

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases