Tablighi Jamaat

COVID-19 positive Tablighi Jamaat member, who escaped from Uttar Pradesh hospital, caught

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across the country have been linked to the gathering including deaths in the national capital, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

PTI photo

Meerut: A COVID-19 positive Nepal national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event was on Tuesday (April 7) caught by police after he escaped from a hospital in Baghpat where he was admitted. "A COVID-19 positive Nepal national who had escaped from a hospital in Baghpat has been caught. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi," Praveen Kumar, Inspector General, Meerut said.

"He was found from a place 3 km away from the hospital, the patient has been admitted to the hospital again," he added.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across the country have been linked to the gathering including deaths in the national capital, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

