COVID-19 precautions go for a toss as big fat Indian weddings make a comeback: Survey

New Delhi: As the wedding season approaches its peak, 76 percent of the people, who are willing or looking forward to attending a wedding in November-December, believe the risk of COVID spread is average, low or non-existent, reveals a survey.

The COVID pandemic may have spoiled the big-fat wedding plans of some in 2020 or 2021, but it has certainly not dampened their spirit to tie the knot and celebrate the occasion as planned.

According to the LocalCircles report, with a significant decline in the daily caseload and the 3rd wave not arriving in India in September-October as predicted by experts, many states have lifted the limit of attendees allowed in weddings while some states have capped attendees to a maximum of 100 people.

The report also revealed that the number of venue bookings are almost back to the same level as it was during the pre-pandemic. “The trade bodies expect approximately 1.5 lakh weddings between November 14- December 13 in Delhi alone, and as many as 25 lakh weddings across the country,” the report added.

Post-Diwali India has observed a steady increase of COVID-19 cases, with the daily caseload has been reported between 9000-12,000.

LocalCircles had conducted a survey in over 319 districts of India, which received more than 17,000 responses from citizens. 62 percent of respondents were men. while 38% were women. The survey revealed:

1. The survey found that 6 in 10 people are likely to attend engagements and weddings in November-December this year.

2. As daily COVID cases hit new lows, the number of people likely to attend an engagement or wedding in November-December increased thrice, which means that of before over 1000 people were attending a wedding on a particular day, now 3000 are attending amid declining cases.

3. The survey also found that over 76 percent of the people, who are willing or looking forward to attending a wedding in November-December, believe the risk of COVID spread is average, low or non-existent.

4. From this the Social Media platform deduced that nowadays, people who consider the risk of COVID to be high in attending engagement and weddings in November-December has gone down by 60 percent.

5. A survey conducted last year had revealed that 57 percent of citizens believed that the risk of COVID spread at weddings or engagements was high. This number has dropped from 57 percent in 2020 to 22 percent in 2021, a decline of over 60 percent.

“With low mask and social distancing compliance across the country, a likely waning of antibodies obtained from vaccination and many more people attending weddings and engagements is bound to drive up the risk of COVID spread,” the report said.

Earlier, top health experts have warned people to not forget to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour in the upcoming wedding season to avoid the infection`s resurgence.

"Festive and wedding seasons are the times when we need to adhere to the Covid guidelines. Our negligence can lead to a grave situation. We have already seen how our ignorance towards following the Covid-19 guidelines had led to the deadly second wave. So, in the times of celebration too, we need to follow the Covid appropriate behaviours including social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to avoid the emergence of the third wave. Fully vaccinated people should also follow the guidelines diligently," said Founder and Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, Dr Shuchin Bajaj.

Live TV