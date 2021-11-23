COVID-19 update: India records 7,579 new cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 7,579 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,45,26,480 and the total death toll to 4,66,147, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (November 23, 2021).

The country also recorded 12,202 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,46,749. The active cases declined to 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days. A decrease of 4,859 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

#COVID19 | Of the 7579 new cases, 12,202 recoveries & 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 3698 cases, 7515 recoveries and 75 deaths. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 percent. It has been less than two percent for the last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.93 percent. It has been below two percent for the last 60 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 117.63 crore.

Additionally, the ministry said that with the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135 sessions.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV