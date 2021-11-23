हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 update: India records 7,579 new cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 7,579 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths and 12,202 recoveries in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

COVID-19 update: India records 7,579 new cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 7,579 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,45,26,480 and the total death toll to 4,66,147, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (November 23, 2021). 

The country also recorded 12,202 recoveries today taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,39,46,749. The active cases declined to 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days. A decrease of 4,859 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 percent. It has been less than two percent for the last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.93 percent. It has been below two percent for the last 60 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 117.63 crore.

Additionally, the ministry said that with the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135 sessions.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCOVID-19 deaths
Next
Story

Repeal of farm laws shows BJP's failure to explain their benefits to farmers: Uma Bharti

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day