COVID-19: Rajasthan’s big move, slashes rates of RT-PCR tests

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Saturday (April 17) slashed the prices of RT-PCR diagnostic tests for Covid-19 to Rs 350, in order to tackle the massive surge in coronavirus cases.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement through his official Twitter handle. He informed that his government has decided to reduce the prices of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories and hospitals at Rs 350, slashing it by Rs 150 from the earlier rate of Rs 500 per test. The CM also claimed that these new rates are the lowest in the country.

निवास पर प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा करते हुए निजी लैब और अस्पतालों में कोरोना के लिए आरटीपीसीआर जांच की दर घटाकर 350 रूपए करने के निर्देश दिए, जो देश में सबसे कम होगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 17, 2021

This decision comes after a high-level meeting was chaired by CM Ashok Gehlot. The CM directed officials to prepare a route map to provide oxygen to all hospitals around the state whenever the need arises.

"The new rate for RT-PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19 infections has been fixed at Rs 350 with immediate effect." State Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan was quoted as saying by IANS.

On Saturday, the state reported a record 9,046 new COVID-19 cases, while 37 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan presently accounts for 59,999 active cases.

Rajasthan is currently undergoing a weekend curfew which commenced from 6 pm on Friday (April 16) and will last till 5 am on Monday (April 19). The curfew was necessitated due to record high in coronavirus cases.

