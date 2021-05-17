हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Refrain from steam inhalation, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Representational Image

Chennai: Taking hot steam is generally considered beneficial in clearing congested nose and throat. A lot of people have been suggested by doctors to take steam in COVID-19. In a recent development,  Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday (May 17) warned the people of the state not to inhale steam without following proper medical advice.

Health Minister said here that people in large numbers were inhaling steam as a preventive measure against COVID-19 infection, adding that inhaling steam without proper advice would damage the lungs.

There were several messages spread on social media, saying that inhaling steam would help prevent the spread of the infection.

Subramanian said if people have COVID-19 symptoms they must consult a doctor rather than taking medication on their own.

The statement from the Health Minister's office said the treatment given to patients in Siddha COVID Care Centres is done under medical supervision and based on the guidance of a government medical committee.

(inputs from agency)

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID TreatmentSteam inhalationTamil NaduSubramanian MaCovid Crisis
