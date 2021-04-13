COVID-19 second wave: Check out restrictions imposed by various states, union territories

New Delhi: India registered more than 1.60 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the official figures released on Tuesday (April 13, 2021) morning.

India recorded 1,61,736 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, besides 97,168 recoveries and 879 deaths.

As the number of cases continues to grow at an alarming rate, several states have imposed movement restrictions, night curfews and partial lockdown.

While the highest number of cases have been observed in Maharashtra, the situation is becoming worse with each passing day in several other states.

Here is a list of states/UTs that have imposed restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID-19:

Delhi

Delhi has prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. Delhi Metro and DTC buses will operate only at 50 per cent capacity. The Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent occupancy in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

Restaurants, bars will operate at 50 per cent occupancy. Colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi.

Maharashtra

The state government has recently announced a slew of restrictions that also included a weekend lockdown and night curfew till April 30. Citizens cannot leave their homes without a valid reason between 8 pm and 7 am and only essential services are excluded from these curfew rules.

All shops except grocery, medicines, vegetables, and those selling essential items will stay shut, along with malls, market places, and gyms.

Theatres, multiplexes, video parlors, pubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, auditoriums, waterparks have also been shut down completely.

Punjab

The Punjab government has announced its decision to impose a night curfew from 9 PM - 5 AM across the entire state till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases. It has banned political gatherings across the state.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has put a cap on the number of people entering a religious place. Night curfew has been imposed in several districts such as Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Meerut, etc.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew in eight cities from Monday (March 21) onwards. They also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a COVID-19 negative test report. The night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am.

Karnataka

Night curfew has been imposed in several cities in the state including Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar and Tumkur. The restrictions will be in place till April 20. They could be extended depending on further orders.

Haryana

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana imposed a night curfew in the state from April 11 onwards. The restrictions will be in place between 9 pm and 5 am.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has announced a night curfew in 20 cities and eight metros in the state including Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagarh and Gandhinagar etc.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has imposed a ‘corona curfew’ from April 13 to April 19. The government has extended the lockdown across 11 districts comprising Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha.

Jammu & Kashmir

Night curfew has been imposed across eight districts of the union territory including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.

