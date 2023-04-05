Covid-19 Spike In India: 4,435 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours, Active Count At 23,091

NEW DELHI: Amid fears of a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country, India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 fresh cases of coronavirus infections - the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 AM. With this, the active Covid-19 cases in the country have reached 23,091, the data said. With the fresh cases, India's overall Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated. Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of the CovidCOVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India on Tuesday recorded 3038 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the active caseload reached 21,179. The Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 to 3038 on Tuesday.

With 2,069 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 4,41,77,204. India`s recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent, the data said. The daily and weekly positivity rates are 1.84 per cent and 2.49 per cent respectively, it added. A total of 1,894 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Of the 92.20 crore total tests conducted so far, 1,64,740 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it added.

Need To Remain Vigilant, Says Union Health Minister

In the wake of rising COVID cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron`s sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.

The Minister said that there is a need to remain vigilant. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn`t increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

Govt Revises Covid-19 Guidelines

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country. "Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".