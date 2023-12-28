Covid-19 Spike India: Six Deaths, 692 New Cases In 24 Hours; Active Caseload At 4,097

New Delhi: In the past 24 hours, India has reported 692 new cases of COVID-19, contributing to a total active caseload of 4,097, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. Official data reveals a grim update in the nation's fight against the pandemic, with six new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra accounted for two deaths, while Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal each reported one death.

Overall Covid-19 Figures

The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in India has now reached 4,50,10,944, marking a rise of 702 cases in the last 24 hours. The total death toll due to the virus stands at 5,33,346, reflecting the increase of six deaths during the same period.

First Case Of JN.1 Sub-Variant In Delhi

Delhi, on Wednesday, reported its first case of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1. According to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, out of three samples sent for genome sequencing, one was identified as JN.1, while the other two were confirmed as Omicron.

JN.1 Sub-Variant Origin, Spread

JN.1, a sub-variant of Omicron, is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.86 or Pirola. The first case of the JN.1 variant was initially reported in Kerala. Health Ministry sources confirm a total of 109 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant in India as of Wednesday. However, the World Health Organisation asserts that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

AIIMS Issues Guidelines Amidst Rising Cases

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has issued comprehensive guidelines. The director of AIIMS held a meeting with department heads to discuss contingency measures. The meeting covered policies on COVID-19 testing, designated areas for positive patients, and protocols for hospitalization.

This update comes as India grapples with the evolving situation of the pandemic, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and adherence to health protocols.