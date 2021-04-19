COVID-19: Summer holidays in Delhi schools to begin early, check updated schedule

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday (April 19) rescheduled the summer vacations in all schools in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the summer vacations will now commence from April 20 and last till June 9 in all government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools.

“Summer vacations rescheduled, to be from 20th April to 9th June in all government, government-aided and unaided recognised schools,” ANI quoted the Delhi government as saying.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister had declared summer vacation for all students across the schools in the state. The vacation will start from Tuesday (April 20) and continue till June. The decision to announce early vacation was taken in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, on Monday (April 19, 2021), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi will be put under complete lockdown from the night of April 19 till April 26 morning. He said that the lockdown will be placed from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. The lockdown was implemented in order to curb the transmission of coronavirus in the state.

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," said the Delhi CM. He also stressed that there is a huge shortage of ICU beds in the hospitals.

