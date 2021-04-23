हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana man uses bird nest as face mask, picture goes viral

Mekala Kurmayya, hailing from Chinnamunugal Chad in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district, was seen donning a makeshift face mask as he waited outside a government office to collect his pension. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A man in Telangana wore a mask made of bird nest as he could not afford a mask, as per reports. His picture has gone viral on social media wearing the bird mask. 

A Twitter user shared the picture of Mekala and wrote, “Mekala Kurmayya can’t buy a mask-still wore one. Kurmayya who hails from Chinnamunugal Chad in Mahabubnagar district #Telangana came to mandal center for a pension wearing a bird-nest as a mask! Not the best-but he tried. Govts should distribute masks for those who can’t afford.”

In a follow-up tweet, she said that people who can afford masks and still don’t wear them must learn from this man. 

“Those who have a mask and still not wearing it properly-please learn something from this old man. #Maskup If you can afford, buy one extra mask and give it to ppl who can’t. Wear #mask& help ppl wear #masks #COVID19. AP Govt has been distributing masks, T-Govt should also do that,” she added.

Masks play a vital role in keeping the COVID-19 virus at bay. In these dire times as coronavirus cases are spiralling out of control, this man has taught others the importance of wearing masks. 

