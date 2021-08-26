COVID-19 third wave: Odisha govt estimates 1.5 times more daily cases than second wave

New Delhi: As India witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases once again, the Odisha government has estimated that the daily coronavirus cases in the state during the possible third wave could be 1.5 times than the peak of the second surge.

As per the Odisha government estimate, among those infected around 12 per cent can be children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. Further, the possible third wave has been anticipated to last for as many as 75 days, PTI reported.

The total infection tally is likely to be 7.66 lakh as against 5.22 lakh from April 1 to June 15 in Odisha. While the highest number of daily cases, which was 12,852 on May 22 in the second wave, could be 19,278 if the third wave hits, the estimate added.

In view of the possible third wave, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra has written to all district collectors regarding approval of Emergency Covid Response Plan (ECRP) for dealing with the third COVID-19 wave.

Meanwhile, the Centre has warned that the months of September and October will be crucial in pandemic management and said that festivals should be celebrated following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said, “We are still in the midst of the second surge of COVID-19 in our country. The second surge has not yet concluded. It is not over and therefore, we have to maintain all necessary precautions, particularly in light of our experience that after every festival we see a spike."

"The coming months of September and October are crucial for us because we would be celebrating a few festivals. Thus festivals have to be celebrated with Covid-appropriate behaviour," he added.

India reported a spike of 22.7% in daily COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With 607 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,36,365, as per Union Health Ministry data on Thursday. India's active cases rose to 3,33,725 in 24 hours, comprising 1.03% of the total infection count. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58%, while the weekly positivity rate was logged at 2.02%.

