Coroanvirus

COVID-19: This state to give free tablets to class 8 to 12 students of government schools

Haryana government has decided to give tablets free of cost to students of Class 8 to 12 of government schools.

Representational image

In a significant development, Haryana government has decided to give tablets free of cost to students of Class 8 to 12 of government schools.

"The decision to provide tablets to boys and girls studying in classes VIII to XII of government schools belonging to all categories, including unreserved category, scheduled caste, backward class as well as minority community so that they can take advantage of digital education is under consideration of the Haryana government," according to official release.

It is learnt that Haryana government has decided to distribute free tablets to students on the lines of the library scheme under which the tablets will be the property of government. The students will have to return the tablet after completing Class XII.

The government said that all these tablets will have pre-loaded content such as tests, videos and other materials as well as digital books. The content will be as per the courses of government schools.

Haryana government is hopeful that the distribution of free tablets will help students to learn different topics at home and also help them in taking online exams.

Spme experts maintain that the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to get over soon and the move by the government to distribute free tablets will go a long way in helping students from economically weak category to attend online classes.

