COVID-19 unlock: Maharashtra restaurants to remain open till midnight, shops till 11 pm

Mumbai: With coronavirus cases dipping in the state, the Maharashtra government announced further easing of COVID-19 related restrictions. Eateries and restaurants can now stay open till minight while shops and other establishments can operate till 11pm. So far, these were open till 10 pm.

Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the government notification and said that while curbs are being relaxed, restros and shops must continue to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. It is necessary for restaurant staff to be fully vaccinated.

Restaurants & eateries can now remain open till 12 midnight, while shops and establishments can stay open till 11 pm with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/HqPXctl620 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 19, 2021

As per the order, the time restrictions and other curbs that were so far in place, are expected to lead to further crowding in the festive season. The shorter duration of operation can lead to people flocking to these places during operation hours, just causing crowds. So the government has decided to do away with the curbs.

The government also allowed the amusement parks to reopen in the state from October 22, however, water rides in amusement parks will remain suspended, for now.

Meanwhile,the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (October 19, 2021) morning informed that India recorded 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest one-day rise in 231 days. Also, notching an achievement, the financial capital of India, Mumbai on Sunday (October 17, 2021) did not report even a single death due to COVID-19 for the first time nearly since the coornavirus pandemic broke out in March last year. According to Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the city reported zero death due to the virus during the day for the first time since March 26, 2020. "This is great news for all of us in Mumbai," the top official said. The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year.

