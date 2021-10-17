Mumbai records zero COVID-19 death for first time since pandemic began

New Delhi: Notching an achievement, the financial capital of India, Mumbai on Sunday (October 17, 2021) did not report even a single death due to COVID-19 for the first time nearly since the coornavirus pandemic broke out in March last year.

According to Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the city reported zero death due to the virus during the day for the first time since March 26, 2020.

"This is great news for all of us in Mumbai," the top official said.

The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year.

"As municipal commissioner, I salute team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," he added.

Additionally, Mumbai logged 367 positive cases on Sunday, taking the caseload to 7,50,808 and the death toll 16,180.

A statement from the Mumbai civic health department revealed that 518 patients recuperated during the day, pushing the recovery count to 7,27,084.

A total of 28,697 tests were carried out, which took the overall test count to 1,09,57,392.

There are 5,030 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai at present. Its recovery rate is 97 percent, while the case doubling rate is 1,214 days. The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases from October 10 to 16 is 0.06 percent.

Mumbai had recorded the highest 11,163 cases on April 4, 2021 and most number of deaths at 90 on May 1 this year.

Chahal said that a total of 97 percent of eligible citizens of Mumbai have received their first dose of vaccination and 55 percent are fully vaccinated.

"Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven't yet. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe," he added.

