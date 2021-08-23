COVID-19 unlock: Theatres, multiplexes to open from August 27 in Tamil Nadu after four months

Chennai: With the number of COVID-19 cases declining in the state, the theatres and multiplexes are set to open for the public in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu from August 27.

The cinema halls will open after a gap of almost four months. They were closed on account of the COVID situation in the state.

“Multiplexes and theatres in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, as well, will start receiving film lovers from August 27, nearly four months after cinema halls were closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association said on Monday (August 23).

The state government has relaxed COVID restrictions and has permitted the theatres to reopen.

The theatre owners are hoping for a grand re-opening this weekend.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks till September 6 but allowed the theatres to function with 50 per cent occupancy. The government also allowed beaches and parks to be open to the public.

"We have planned to re-open from August 27 throughout the State," said 'Rohini' Panneerselvam, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.

Asked if all the staff have been vaccinated against coronavirus, he told PTI that all the staff members have received their first dose of the vaccine.

"All those who ought to receive the second dose will get it soon," he said and indicated that the association members are gearing up for the re-opening.

As per the government's SOPs the cinema halls should be disinfected and seating arrangements should ensure social distancing.

“Yes, we will strictly implement all the government safety norms on COVID-19," Panneerselvam added.

The previous AIADMK government had ordered the closure of cinema halls from April 26, owing to the coronavirus second wave. After the DMK stormed to power, the government announced several relaxations in various stages and had allowed the re-opening of theatres from today.

