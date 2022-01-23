हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Covid-19 update: India records 3.33 lakh new cases, 525 deaths in last 24 hours

The country recorded 2,59,168 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,65,60,650. The active cases stand at 21,87,205.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 3,33,533 new Covid-19 cases, 525 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,89,409, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (January 23, 2022). The active cases stand at 21,87,205.

An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,59,168 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,65,60,650.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.87 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​161.92 crore. The data stated that 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,89,409 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,071 from Maharashtra, 51,739 from Kerala, 38,563 from Karnataka, 37,178 from Tamil Nadu, 25,586 from Delhi, 23,038 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,302 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

