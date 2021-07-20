COVID-19: US revises travel advisory for India, asks Americans to 'reconsider travel'

Washington: The United States has revised its travel advisory for India, upgrading it from Level 4 category to Level 3 which urges citizens to reconsider travel to the COVID-19 affected country.

The Level 4 category means no travel.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention`s (CDC) specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the advisory issued by the US State Department said.

United States has improved the travel advisory for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel. pic.twitter.com/Ys662ey6s5 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

The State Department advisory comes after the CDC issued a Level 3 `Travel Health Notice` for India due to COVID-19.

The CDC suggests that people reconsider travel to destinations that are classified as Level 3, and that if people travel there, they make sure they are fully vaccinated before they go.

The updated advisory further asked its citizens to "exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism". In April, the US issued a level 4 travel health notice for India as the country was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

Live TV