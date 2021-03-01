COVID-19 vaccination: 25 lakh beneficiaries register on Co-Win portal on first day

New Delhi: The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive across India commenced on Monday (March 1, 2021) and over 25 lakh beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on the very first day.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of the 25 lakh, 24.5 lakh are citizens and the rest are healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). About 6.44 lakh appointments were also booked on Monday by the citizen beneficiaries.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on Monday for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The day also witnessed several political leaders taking COVID-19 vaccine shots including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 1,47,28,569 vaccine doses have been given across India, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Monday. These include 66,95,665 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 25,57,837 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 53,27,587 FLWs (1st dose), 1,28,630 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 18,850 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021.