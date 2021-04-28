COVID-19 vaccine registration begins at cowin.gov.in, check how to enroll and other details

New Delhi: The registration for COVID-19 vaccine is all set to begin for citizens above the age of 18 years from 4 pm today, April 28. All adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab and can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

The Phase 3 of the much-awaited mass vaccination drive will begin across the country on May 1. The decision on a ‘liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination’ was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with doctors.

Coronavirus vaccines will be free of cost at all government-run COVID centres, while private hospitals can “transparently declare” a self-set cost for the vaccine.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to register on the CoWIN app:

* Visit the official website of CoWIN – cowin.gov.in

* Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number

* Enter the OTP received on the mobile number in the given space

* Once registered, schedule your preferred date and time

* Get your COVID-19 vaccination done.

* A Reference ID will be generated which is to get your vaccination certificate.

WATCH: Simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination.

Check the simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination. Get your coronavirus shot at the earliest to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus. Issued in public interest#covid19 #coronavirus #covidvaccine #coronavaccination pic.twitter.com/GEi9NDk9K5 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 27, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 3: Documents Required:

* Aadhaar Card

* PAN Card

* Voter ID

* Driving License

* Health Insurance Smart Card issued under by Ministry of Labour

* Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment

* Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

* Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

* Passport

* Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

* Pension Document

* Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

The Phase-I of the mass vaccination drive was launched on January 16, in which Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) were innoculated on priority. Subsequently, phase-II was initiated from March 1 and April 1, which focused on protecting the most vulnerable, ie, everyone above 45 years of age.