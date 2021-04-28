हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine registration begins at cowin.gov.in, check how to enroll and other details

COVID-19 vaccine registeration begins from 4 pm today for citizens above the age of 18 years. 

COVID-19 vaccine registration begins at cowin.gov.in, check how to enroll and other details
File photo

New Delhi: The registration for COVID-19 vaccine is all set to begin for citizens above the age of 18 years from 4 pm today, April 28. All adults are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab and can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

The Phase 3 of the much-awaited mass vaccination drive will begin across the country on May 1. The decision on a ‘liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination’ was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with doctors.

Coronavirus vaccines will be free of cost at all government-run COVID centres, while private hospitals can “transparently declare” a self-set cost for the vaccine. 

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to register on the CoWIN app:

* Visit the official website of CoWIN – cowin.gov.in
* Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number
* Enter the OTP received on the mobile number in the given space
* Once registered, schedule your preferred date and time
* Get your COVID-19 vaccination done.
* A Reference ID will be generated which is to get your vaccination certificate.

WATCH: Simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 3: Documents Required:

* Aadhaar Card
* PAN Card
* Voter ID
* Driving License
* Health Insurance Smart Card issued under by Ministry of Labour
* Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment
* Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card
* Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
* Passport
* Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office
* Pension Document
* Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

The Phase-I of  the mass vaccination drive was launched on January 16, in which Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) were innoculated on priority. Subsequently, phase-II was initiated from March 1 and April 1, which focused on protecting the most vulnerable, ie, everyone above 45 years of age.

 

