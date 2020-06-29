COVID-19 will not affect India’s first human space mission 'Gaganyaan', says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday (June 29) said that the launch of India’s first human space mission 'Gaganyaan' will not be affected by COVID-19 pandemic and preparation are carrying on in the right direction.

Briefing about the important achievements of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space over the last one year and some of the important missions planned for the future, Jitendra said that even though the training of four Indian astronauts in Russia had to be halted due to COVID-19, the opinion of ISRO's Chairman and the scientific team is that there had been kept a 'cushion' both in the training programme and launch deadline.

Jitendra said the training of astronauts has now been resumed and the launch is scheduled to take place as planned, before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022.

"A regulatory body called “Indian National Space Promotion & Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe)” is to be established. This will help provide a level playing field to private players and encourage their participation," said the minister on the cabinet decision to encourage private participation in ISRO activities.

He opined that besides enhancing the capacity and resources of the space missions, increased participation of private players will also discourage the brain drain of talented space scientists and experts who were moving out of India in search of a break.

About Chandrayaan-3 Lunar mission, Jitendra said, "As of today, it is planned for launch next year. This mission will involve a lander, rover and a propulsion system to carry the modules to move but it would not have orbiter as the previous orbiter is fully operational."