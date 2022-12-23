Covid BF.7 variant risk: Health ministry directs states, UTs to take THESE measures amid festive season

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over rapidly increasing cases of new infections and deaths in China, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday directed all the states and Union Territories to take public health measures in view of the upcoming festive season. The health ministry has asked the states/UTs to focus on 'Test-Track-Treat and Vaccination' and adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour of wearing mask, maintaining hand hygiene and physical distancing. It may be noted that besides China, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US have recently witnessed a spike in Covid-19 infection, which has prompted the Indian government to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.