COVID outbreak in China: New SOPs, mandatory testing, new guidelines – How India is preparing to tackle possible surge

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concerns over rapidly increasing cases of new infections and deaths in China, the government of India has sounded an alert and directed all states to ramp up testing and other precautionary measures to tackle the emerging Covid-19 challenge. It may be noted that besides China, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US have recently witnessed a spike in Covid-19 infection, which has prompted the Indian government to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants. "Though the Covid situation in the state is well within control, we are taking all precautions. We will issue a fresh Covid SOP (standard operating procedure) immediately after receiving the guidelines from the Centre," Rawat said. Acting on the Centre’s direction, several Indian states have stepped up measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Karnataka

The Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka has decided to start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) airport in view of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world. The Chief Minister’s office has directed the state health officials to ramp up testing and genome sequencing of positive samples to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Bihar

Conforming to the Centre`s advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands in Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday. The additional chief secretary of the health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of micro-biology of IGIMS and the world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night. He directed the officials to conduct random tests to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients.

An advisory has also been issued asking malls, shopping centres and cinema hall authorities to follow Covid protocols in the state. The officials have been asked to conduct Rapid Antigen tests (RAT) at airports, railway stations and bus stands and send the suspected cases to hospitals for RT-PCR tests and genome sequencing.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting today to review the COVID situation in the city. The CM has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

Gujarat

Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has directed the state officials to conduct "compulsory" testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries. Patel directed the administration to remain alert and take all the precautionary steps. He also reviewed the availability of beds, ventilators, medicines, and oxygen supply in health centres and civil hospitals across the state.

West Bengal

West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to constitute a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation. The Trinamool Congress supremo held a meeting with the state health officials during which she directed that gnome sequencing should continue. The Chief Minister also directed the health officials to ensure that sample examination is being done regularly in the state to keep a tab on the evolving situation.

Maharashtra

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra has also decided to ramp up COVID-19 testing and the state health department has asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase COVID-19 tests. Tanaji Sawant, the state health minister, has directed all the districts to follow a five-point program - test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Kerala

The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has also taken several preventive measures to tackle the possible Covid-19 challenge. The Kerala government has directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants. State health minister Veena George has made an appeal to people to wear face masks to cover their mouth and nose. She has issued instructions urging people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water. “All unvaccinated individuals should be vaccinated and those who have not taken the backup dose should do that. Thorough medical examination of people with symptoms should be done and genome sequencing will be strengthened to monitor new variants," the minister's office said in a statement.

Uttarakhand

In compliance with the Centre’s direction, the Uttarakhand government is mulling issuing a fresh standard operating procedure on COVID-19 based on the Centre's guidelines.