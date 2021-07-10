COVID scare: Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till July 19

Chennai: With daily COVID-19 cases hovering around the 3,000 mark, Tamil Nadu government has further extended the lockdown, until 19th July. Owing to the prevalent situation, inter-state bus transport (private and government), cinema halls, bars/pubs, swimming pools, cultural/political events involving public, educational institutions and zoos will remain closed. The new set of guidelines will come into effect from Monday, 12th July.

The cap on wedding attendees will remain at 50, whereas the limit has been set at 20 for funerals.

In terms of major relaxations, all shops, commercial activities that were permitted till 8pm will be permitted to function till 9pm, bus services to Puducherry will resume, hotels, tea-stalls, bakeries, roadside shops, etc can function until 9pm with 50% occupancy.

As on Friday, Tamil Nadu government figures say that the states had over 33,000 active COVID-19 cases. RT-PCR testing rate is also consistent at 1.5lakh per day. Of the 25.13 lakh persons tested positive since the start of the pandemic, 24.46 lakh have recovered and over 33,000 have succumbed.