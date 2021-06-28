Covishield missing from European Union's 'virtual vaccine passport' list, govt to resolve matter

New Delhi: The Central government has taken up the issue of COVISHIELD not being on the European Medicines Agency (EMA)'s "virtual vaccine passport" list.

European Medicines Agency or EMA is the regulatory body that gives approval to medical products in the bloc. The matter has also been raised with the French government by India.

Serum Institute of India had never applied to the European Medicine Agency. Earlier today its Chief assured matter will be resolved soon.

Adar Poonawalla tweeted, "I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries."

From the 1st of July, an EU Digital COVID Certificate will be available in all Member States. The certificate, also known as Green Pass, aims to facilitate the safe free movement of its nationals in the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. EU member countries can start issuing and using it already.

Under the certificate, only 4 vaccines are allowed by European Medicines Agency for travel in European Union. These are Comirnaty (Pfizer), COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, Spikevax (previously COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna), and AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria. So while one version of AstraZeneca is allowed, India made hasn't made it onto the list.

EU Digital COVID Certificate is digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from COVID-19. It is valid in all EU countries. EMA releases a monthly update for each authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

While the impact is still to be known of the decision but COVISHIELD's listing under EMA means ease of travelling for Indians in future. The vaccine made by Serum Institute of India has been given approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

