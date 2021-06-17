Covishield single shot is 61% effective against delta strain: Covid Panel Chief

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing debate over the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine, COVID Working Group chief Dr NK Arora revealed that, as per the research, Serum Institute’s Covishield can provide 61 percent effectiveness against the Delta strain.

According to an NDTV report, a single shot of Covishield can provide 61 percent effectiveness against the Delta strain, which was first found in India and is said to double the risk of hospitalisation. The Delta strain was also attributed to be the reason behind the massive spread of COVID-19 infections in the country during the second wave.

COVID Working Group chief Dr NK Arora also said that it was in April when the Public Health England suggested that with a 12-week interval between the COVID-19 vaccine jabs efficacy was varying between 65 percent and 80 percent, following which it noted that with one Covishield dose provides over 33 percent of protection, but the trail was conducted with a very small group.

Later on May 13, the Union Ministry of Health announced the decision to increase the gap from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. The report added that Dr NK Arora’s clarification follows a Reuters report which stated the Central government had doubled the gap between the two doses of Covishield without a nod from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) that, the government claimed, had recommended the increase.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry dismissed media reports claiming there was dissent from technical experts about increasing the gap between two Covishield doses and said the decision was based on scientific reason about the behaviour of adenovector vaccines.

Live TV