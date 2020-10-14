हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

CPCB to deploy teams to check air pollution in Delhi-NCR region

Air quality in the winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and NCR region.   

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: In order to step up efforts for ensuring better air quality, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deployed to make extensive field visits from October 15, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

The teams will visit Delhi and NCR towns - Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

These teams will specifically focus on hotspot areas where the problem is aggravated.

On spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as major construction activities without proper control measures, dumping of garbage & construction waste alongside the roads and on open plots, unpaved roads, open burning of garbage/industrial waste, etc. will be done using SAMEER App.
 

Also read | DPCC bans diesel generators in Delhi from October 15 to curb air pollution

 

Feedback on polluting activities will be shared with concerned agencies through an automated system, for quick action. Details will also be shared with State Governments. This will help in taking timely actions and monitoring at appropriate levels by the concerned agencies.

A Central Control Room at CPCB Head Quarters has been made functional for keeping track of pollution levels on hour to hour basis and overall coordination with State agencies. In addition, district wise nodal officers have been appointed for better management and coordination with teams.

Air quality in the winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and NCR region. 

Various efforts are being taken since the past five years for air quality management in the region. Although gradual year on year improvement in air quality has been observed, a lot needs to be done.

