'Creation of weapon system branch for officers approved by govt': IAF chief on Air Force Day

"In December this year, we'd be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come," said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Oct 08, 2022
  • The 90th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force were held in Chandigarh
  • Air Chief Marshal announced that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for officers
  • He also spoke about the induction of Agniveers into the IAF

New Delhi: On the 90th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari announced that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Force.

As quoted by ANI, while speaking at the IAF day celebrations, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, "On this historic occasion, it's my privilege to announce that Govt has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Indian Air Force."

 

In addition, he also spoke about the induction of Agniveers into the IAF. He said, "We've changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills&knowledge to start a career in IAF. In Dec this yr, we'd be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training. This number will go up in the years to come."

"Induction of air warriors into #IndianAirForce through Agnipath scheme is a challenge for all of us. But more importantly, it's an opportunity for us to harness the potential of India's youth & channelise it towards service of the nation."

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will participate later in the day in an Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex in Chandigarh. The Indian Air Force is expected to put up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part of the celebrations. It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake. Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932.

(With agency inputs)

