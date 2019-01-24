Cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan share cute moments with daughters on National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day is being celebrated across the country on Thursday. This year's theme is 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow' and celebrations revolve on the objective of generating awareness over declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR).

Celebrating the day, several cricketers took to social media, sharing moments with their dear daughters.

“My little girl, who teaches me love, compassion, and all things good in a new way every day. Girl child is precious and irreplaceable, we all need to celebrate them not just today, but everyday,” tweeted all-rounder Suresh Raina. With a tweeted, was gif image of the father-daughter duo playing with balls.

My little girl, who teaches me love, compassion, and all things good in a new way everyday. Girl child is precious and irreplaceable, we all need to celebrate them not just today, but everyday. #NationalGirlChildDay pic.twitter.com/KdH8cuxDbH — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 24, 2019

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also shared a snap of him with his daughter, captioning “Happiness is father and daughter time.”

Mumbai Police upped the spirits again with tweet, “You go girl”

Politicians and senior leaders also took to social media “On #NationalGirlChildDay let us come together to protect girl children at all times. Let us pledge to protect & promote the rights & interests of our girls,” tweeted BJP leader Babul Supriyo.

Here are some other tweets from politicians:

On the occasion of #NationalGirlChildDay, let us all pledge to rededicate ourselves in empowering and nurturing the girl child & support them towards achieving their dreams for a new & empowered India. pic.twitter.com/LpCPRlHoF3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 24, 2019

No nation can thrive without girls. They are the change-makers, they are our future. On #NationalGirlChildDay, let us resolve to empower them. Give them education, equality, and freedom and see the wonders they bring to the world. pic.twitter.com/S9w9bUZTDn — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 24, 2019

The ministry has compiled several activities across the country on the day.