हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Girl Child Day

Cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan share cute moments with daughters on National Girl Child Day

Several cricketers, politicians took to social media, sharing moments with their dear daughters.  

Cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan share cute moments with daughters on National Girl Child Day
Image Courtesy: Twitter

National Girl Child Day is being celebrated across the country on Thursday. This year's theme is 'Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow' and celebrations revolve on the objective of generating awareness over declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR).

Celebrating the day, several cricketers took to social media, sharing moments with their dear daughters.

“My little girl, who teaches me love, compassion, and all things good in a new way every day. Girl child is precious and irreplaceable, we all need to celebrate them not just today, but everyday,” tweeted all-rounder Suresh Raina. With a tweeted, was gif image of the father-daughter duo playing with balls.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also shared a snap of him with his daughter, captioning “Happiness is father and daughter time.”

Mumbai Police upped the spirits again with tweet, “You go girl”

Politicians and senior leaders also took to social media “On #NationalGirlChildDay let us come together to protect girl children at all times. Let us pledge to protect & promote the rights & interests of our girls,” tweeted BJP leader Babul Supriyo.

Here are some other tweets from politicians:

 

The ministry has compiled several activities across the country on the day.

Tags:
National Girl Child Daygirl childSuresh RainaShikhar Dhawan
Next
Story

Angry Amethi farmers ask Rahul Gandhi to 'go back to Italy'

Must Watch

Maruti WagonR 2019 launched in India, price starts at Rs 4.19 lakh