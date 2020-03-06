Crime branch identifies rioters who attacked Delhi Police officers during violence, to arrest them soon

New Delhi: The Crime Branch on Friday (March 6) said that they have identified some of the rioters who had attacked police in Chand Bagh area near Gokulpuri during violence in Delhi on February 24. The accused will be arrested soon, police said.



The police are conducting raids to arrest the people who were part of the mob that attacked a police troop in which a head constable was killed while Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj were left grievously injured.

Meanwhile, the PWD department of Delhi government is yet to share the CCTV footage of the violence-affected areas with the Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team.

In a recently released video, the rioters are seen beating up a group of police officers with stones which resulted in the death of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

On February 24, clashes erupted between two groups, people who were in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and others opposing it. While the police were called in to bring the situation under control, the people turned against the officers and some were severely injured in the ensuing violence.

As many as 48 people were killed and more than 250 were injured in these clashes. About 92 houses, 57 shops, 500 vehicles, 6 godowns, 2 schools, 4 factories and 4 religious places were burnt down during the riots. The Delhi Chamber of Commerce has projected that the initial loss caused by the violence is nearly Rs 25,000 crore.