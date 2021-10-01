हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Crisis resolved? Navjot Singh Sidhu to stay as Punjab Congress chief, says report

A coordination panel is likely to be set up which will be consulted before taking significant decisions by the Punjab government in future, party sources said. 

Crisis resolved? Navjot Singh Sidhu to stay as Punjab Congress chief, says report
File Photo

New Delhi: After much political drama, Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue as the Punjab Congress chief and a coordination panel is likely to be set up which will be consulted before taking significant decisions by the Punjab government in future, party sources told PTI. 

Sidhu met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday (September 30) and this decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan. The meeting was also attended by Congress leader and central observer Harish Chaudhary, minister Pargat Singh and Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Nagra. 

“The panel may comprise the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC),” a Congress source told the news agency. An announcement is expected in this regard soon, the source added. 

Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday over several issues including the appointments of the DGP, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders. Following Sidu’s resignation, a minister and some other leaders considered close to him also resigned.

The development comes ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly polls next year. 

To resolve the crisis in the state unit, Punjab CM Channi had reached out to Sidhu. Accepting his offer, Sidhu tweeted on Thursday, “Chief Minister has invited me for talks, I will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions!” 

Meanwhile, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he will quit the Congress but will not join BJP. The rumours were rife of Captain switching over to the saffron party after he met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. "I had said it before also that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the right man for Punjab, and if he contests, I will not let him win,” ANI quoted Amarinder Singh as saying. 

(With agency inputs)

Navjot Singh SidhuPunjab CongressPunjabCharanjeet Singh Channi
