CRPF blames Priyanka Gandhi for violating protocol during Lucknow visit, says no breach in her security

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday (December 30) said that there was no breach in the security of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday (December 28). The CRPF said that after probe it has been found that Priyanka violated the security protocol by travelling as a pillion rider on a scooty.

It is to be noted that the CRPF provides armed commandos to Priyanka because she has got 'Z+' category of security cover. The CRPF said that Priyanka undertook "unscheduled" movement without intimation and no one from her staff informed the CRPF about the change in her plan. According to CRPF, the sudden movement did not allow the CRPF to conduct an advanced security liaison (ASL). "During travelling the protectee used non-bullet resistant civil vehicle without a personal security officer," the CRPF said in a statement.

"The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider," it added. The CRPF also remarked that despite its security constraints, the security personnel deployed to provide security cover to the Congress leader did their job well. "Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements," it said.

On Saturday, Priyanka's office has written to CRPF VIP security in-charge, accusing a circle officer in Lucknow of threatening her security personnel. Priyanka's office had also claimed that the circle officer had also warned of restricting her movements.

On Saturday, Priyanka had alleged that she was manhandled by Uttar Pradesh police when she was going to meet the family members of retired IPS officers SR Darapuri, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests. It may be recalled that Priyanka was stopped by the police at Lohia Path in Lucknow but she managed to sped away on a scooter, driven by party Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar. They were later stopped at the Polytechnic Square, form there Priyanka walked to Darapuri`s residence.

Priyanka had also accused the Uttar Pradesh police of grabbing her by the neck for reason. "The police stopped me while I was going to meet Darapuri's family. The cops manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was riding pillion on a party worker`s two-wheeler. After that I walked to Darapuri's residence," she had said.