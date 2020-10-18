हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tral

CRPF jawan wounded in grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists hurled a grenade upon CRPF personnel near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

CRPF jawan wounded in grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir
PTI photo

TRAL: A CRPF jawan was injured on Sunday (October 18) after unidentified terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists hurled a grenade upon CRPF personnel near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

According to reports, the jawan suffered minor splinter injuries in his lower abdomen and was evacuated to a district hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. 

Assistant sub-inspector of CRPF Asim Ali was injured in grenade attack in Tral, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists involved in the incident. 

