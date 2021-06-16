हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CRPF Recruitment 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Check vacancy, application process, eligibility details, know how to apply

The Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF) has invited the applications for the CRPF recruitment 2021 for various posts.

New Delhi: The Central Reserve of Police Force (CRPF) has released notification for the online application process for the CRPF recruitment 2021 for various posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official CRPF website: crpf.gov.in.

Vacancy Details For Teacher Posts

Teacher- 4, Headmistress-1, Ayah- 4

Educational qualification:

Teachers- Graduation with minimum 50 percent marks and BEd/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent.

Headmistress- Graduation with minimum 50 percent marks and BEd/two years diploma in elementary education/B.T.C or equivalent + minimum 5 years teaching experience in basic school.

Ayah- 5th pass or equivalent examination in Hindi.

Age Limit: 21 and 40 years of age

Last for application: For the Teacher posts, the last date to apply is June 19 2021 till 4 PM. 

Vacancy Details For Physiotherapists and Nutritionist Posts:
Physiotherapist – 5, Nutritionist – 1

Educational qualification:

Physiotherapist -Masters’ degree in Physiotherapy (MPT Sports) from a recognized Indian or Foreign University.

Nutritionist -M.Sc Course in Nutrition Or PG Diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics.

Age Limit: Physiotherapist – Below 40 Years, Nutritionist – Below 50 Years ( age relaxation for reserved category as per government rules)

Last dates for application: For the physiotherapist and Nutritionist posts, the last date to apply is 25 June 2021.

Salary scale: Rs. 50,000/- to 60,000/-

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the required documents through the mail at igtrg@crpf.gov.in. Applications will be entertained only through email.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview which is scheduled for 25 June 2021, at 10.00 hrs at the Deputy Inspector General of Police, group centre, CRPF, Dadri, Greater Noida — 201306.

Tags:
