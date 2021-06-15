KCET 2021 registration process starts, know important dates, steps to apply

The Karnataka Examination Authority has stated taking the application for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021.

Application forms are available on the official website of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can apply to start today, that is, June 15 (Tuesday), by visiting the official KCET portal.

KCET 2021 exam will be held on August 28-29 for admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses in colleges across Karnataka. The application window will be open till July 10, while the deadline to submit the application fees is July 13.

KCET 2021: Simple steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the KEA website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “KCET 2021 application form” link

Step 3: Fill in the registration details

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials received in the email

Step 5: Fill the KCET 2021 application form

Step 6: Upload the required scanned documents and signatures

Step 7: Make a payment of the application fee and submit the form.

Fee structure, Exam Date and other important details:

The application fee for General category students is Rs 500, whereas, for female candidates and students belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 250.

Candidates belonging to the reserved category need to submit scanned original certificates between July 14-20. Any corrections to the application forms can be made between July 19 and July 22.

KCET 2021 will be held on August 28-29 while the Kannada Language Test will be held on August 30.

