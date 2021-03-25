हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Reserve Police Force

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview for the post of Specialist Medical Officer on April 14, 2021

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officer.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview for the post of Specialist Medical Officer on April 14, 2021

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officer on its official website- crpf.gov.in. Medical Specialists will be appointed at CRPF hospitals in Silchar, Assam. Interested, eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on April 14, 2021.

The candidates are required to bring relevant documents and their photocopies for the interview, which will be followed by a medical examination. 

The salary for the post is Rs 85,000. 

Check eligibility criteria and other details here- 

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Field of Speciality- 

Anaesthesia – 1 Post

Pathology – 1 Post

Medicine – 1 Post

Radiology – 1 Post

Eye – 1 Post

Educational Qualification and Work Experience: Candidates should hold a Post-Graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned speciality, with 1 .5 years experience for Degree holder and 2.5 years for Diploma holder in the concerned field after PG.

CRPF Recruitment Age limit: The candidates should be below 70 years of age.  

Prior to submitting their application, candidates should check the official website for more updates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Reserve Police ForceCRPFCRPF recruitment
Next
Story

Budget Session ends as both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die

Must Watch

PT8M38S

West Bengal election 2021: Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee battle over outsiders