CRPF Recruitment 2021: Walk-in-interview for the post of Specialist Medical Officer on April 14, 2021

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officer on its official website- crpf.gov.in. Medical Specialists will be appointed at CRPF hospitals in Silchar, Assam. Interested, eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on April 14, 2021.
The candidates are required to bring relevant documents and their photocopies for the interview, which will be followed by a medical examination.
The salary for the post is Rs 85,000.
Check eligibility criteria and other details here-
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Field of Speciality-
Anaesthesia – 1 Post
Pathology – 1 Post
Medicine – 1 Post
Radiology – 1 Post
Eye – 1 Post
Educational Qualification and Work Experience: Candidates should hold a Post-Graduate Degree or Diploma in the concerned speciality, with 1 .5 years experience for Degree holder and 2.5 years for Diploma holder in the concerned field after PG.
CRPF Recruitment Age limit: The candidates should be below 70 years of age.
Prior to submitting their application, candidates should check the official website for more updates.