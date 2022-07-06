CTET Notification 2022: CTET Exam Notification 2022 is expected to be released this week. Every year more than 20 lakh candidates apply for Teacher Eligibility Test. Over 27.73 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 6.65 lakh candidates had cleared the CTET 2021 out of these, 4,45,467 candidates cleared Paper I, and 2,20,069 cleared Paper-II.

Once cleared CTET, candidates can look for a job as a teacher at any point of time in their life. CTET is now valid for a lifetime. On average, only about 50% of the candidates are able to clear the CTET. Earlier, the validity of CTET was seven years and after completing seven years of obtaining the certificate, candidates had to re-appear for the exam.

This year also CTET 2022 will be conducted in online mode with some changes. For the first time in online CTET, a large number of candidates faced technical glitches and had to cancel the exam during one shift. However, CTET will be conducted in online mode as well as onwards. According to the media reports, conducting the CTET exam online mode will motivate future teachers to become computer literate and will also prevent wastage of paper due to the printing of question papers and OMR sheets.

A total of 2 exams are conducted during the CTET exam. Those who clear Paper 1 can teach in classes 1 to 6, while those who clear Paper 2 can teach in classes 6 to 8.

CTET Notification 2022: Exam Pattern

Paper I consists of 30 MCQs each from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Paper II will consist of 30 MCQs each from Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I & II and 60 MCQs from Mathematics & Science or Social Studies/ Science.

CTET Notification 2022: Steps to apply online

Visit ctet.nic.in on your browser.

Then, click on the CTET July 2022 Apply Online button available at the bottom.

Enter your Email Address and Mobile number to create your Login Id.

Now enter details such as your Name, qualifications, Paper opted for and other information.

Submit the form and proceed for the CTET 2022 Application Fees process.

Pay the fee to confirm your candidature.

CTET 2022: Application Fee

CTET 2022 application fees are as follows: - Rs 1000 for paper 1 and Rs 1200 for both papers 1 and 2. - General / UR / OBC - Rs 1000 for paper 1 and Rs 1200 for both papers 1 and 2.

SC/ST/PWD Rs. 500 for Paper 1 and Rs. 600 for Papers 1 and 2.

The total number of MCQs for each paper is 150. For language papers, candidates have to select two different languages. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages ​​including Hindi and English. In line with the new National Education Policy (NEP), the exam is being conducted in regional languages ​​as well.