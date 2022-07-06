JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) session 1 result today. The link to the JEE Main 2022 result will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 and ntaresults.nic.in 2022. To view the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results, candidates must enter their JEE Mains 2022 application number and date of birth.

The NTA JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will include the candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information. Along with the JEE Mains 2022 results, NTA will publish a list of JEE Main toppers today.

JEE Main Result 2022: How to check JEE Main Session 1 result

Visit the JEE Main Result website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Mains 2022 Result- June Session link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on submit button

The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the JEE Main 1st attempt result for future reference

JEE Main Result 2022 June Session: Websites to check Session 1 Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint Entrance Examination, Main for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 GFTIS.

