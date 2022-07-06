NewsIndia
JEE MAIN SESSION 1 RESULT 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Session 1 scorecard likely TODAY at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check details here

JEE Main 2022 results are likely to be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Scroll down for more details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
  • NTA is expected to release JEE Main Session 1 result today July 6, 2022
  • Candidates must enter their JEE Mains 2022 application number and date of birth
  • NTA will also publish list of JEE Main toppers today

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) session 1 result today. The link to the JEE Main 2022 result will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 and ntaresults.nic.in 2022. To view the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results, candidates must enter their JEE Mains 2022 application number and date of birth.

The NTA JEE Main result 2022 session 1 will include the candidate's name, subject-wise scores, total marks, and other information. Along with the JEE Mains 2022 results, NTA will publish a list of JEE Main toppers today. ALSO READ: BSE Class 10 result 2022: Odisha class 10th result DECLARED at bseodisha.ac.in; direct LINK to check score here

JEE Main Result 2022: How to check JEE Main Session 1 result 

  • Visit the JEE Main Result website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on JEE Mains 2022 Result- June Session link.
  • A new page will appear on the screen.
  • Enter JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on submit button
  • The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Download the JEE Main 1st attempt result for future reference

JEE Main Result 2022 June Session: Websites to check Session 1 Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint Entrance Examination, Main for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 GFTIS.

